Auto

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (facelift), with updated design, breaks cover

Harshita Malik
May 12, 2021
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (facelift), with updated design, breaks cover

German automaker Volkswagen has unveiled the latest iteration of its Tiguan Allspace SUV. It is offered with similar changes that we saw on the standard Tiguan (facelift). The 2022 Tiguan Allspace comes with a revised body and an updated cabin with a host of new-age features. In North America, where the Allspace sells as regular Tiguan, it is offered with a single engine option.

In this article
Exteriors

It is 20mm longer than the outgoing model

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (facelift) has a muscular bonnet, a horizontal slat chrome grille, a large air dam, a rear spoiler, 'TIGUAN' badging on the tailgate, and new LED taillamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, and 17- to 20-inch wheels. Dimensions-wise, the car is 20mm longer than the current-generation Allspace.

Information

It runs on a 184hp, 2.0-liter engine

In the US, the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder TSI motor that produces 184hp of maximum power and 300Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Inside the cabin, it gets an array of safety features

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (facelift) offers a spacious cabin with heated and ventilated leather seats, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and an optional light bar on the door. It also packs a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. For the safety of passengers, the vehicle has adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, a forward-collision warning, and multiple airbags.

Information

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (facelift): Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the facelifted Allspace will be revealed at the time of its launch, which could happen in the coming weeks. However, it should carry a premium over the current-generation model, which costs Rs. 34.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

