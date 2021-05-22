Home / News / Auto News / Yamaha's Zuma 125 scooter is designed for off-roading
Auto

Yamaha's Zuma 125 scooter is designed for off-roading

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 22, 2021, 01:04 am
Yamaha's Zuma 125 scooter is designed for off-roading
Yamaha reveals its 2022 Zuma 125 scooter

Japanese automaker Yamaha has revealed its 2022 Zuma 125 scooter. It is unlikely to be launched in India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an off-road-biased look and comes with asymmetrical round headlamps as well as a digital instrument console. It draws power from a 125cc, single-cylinder engine linked to a CVT gearbox. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The scooter has two helmet hangers and USB charging port

The 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 has a refreshed front apron with asymmetrical round headlamps, a raised front mudguard, two helmet hangers, a stepped-up seat with decent storage space beneath it, and an upswept exhaust. The scooter packs an LCD instrument cluster, a USB charging port, and rides on alloy wheels wrapped in dual-sport tires. It has a 6.05-liter fuel tank and weighs 128kg.

Information

It runs on a 9hp, 125cc engine

The 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 draws power from a 125cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine with variable valve actuation technology. The mill comes linked to a CVT gearbox, and generates a maximum power of 9hp and a peak torque of 9Nm.

Safety

It has a combined braking system

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by 33mm telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

2022 Yamaha Zuma 125: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 version of the Yamaha Zuma 125 carries a starting price-tag of $3,699 (roughly Rs. 2.7 lakh). The off-road-specific scooter is unlikely to be launched in India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Government proposes new compulsory rules for tires to improve safety

Latest News

NewsBytes Briefing: Clubhouse officially comes to Android, and more

Science

#HealthBytes: Here's everything you should know about the RBS test

Lifestyle

HP introduces new Victus 16 laptop; Omen models also updated

Science

Ravichandran Ashwin vs Harbhajan Singh: Statistical comparison (after 78 Tests)

Sports

'Bad Boys for Life' directors to now helm 'Batgirl' movie

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Government proposes new compulsory rules for tires to improve safety

Auto

MV Agusta Rush 1000, with Euro 5-compliant 998cc engine, revealed

Auto

Bugatti Chiron v/s Rafale fighter jet drag race: Who wins?

Auto

Gogoro VIVA electric scooter registered in India

Auto

Toyota Belta sedan to be launched in India by mid-August

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Yamaha XSR 155 launched in a new shade in Indonesia

Auto

Prior to debut, Yamaha YZF-R7 motorcycle previewed in leaked images

Auto

2021 Yamaha MT-25 and MT-03 bikes launched in Japan

Auto

Prior to launch in India, specifications of Yamaha FZ-X leaked

Auto
Trending Topics