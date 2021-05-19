India-bound Kia Carnival bags 5-star rating in ANCAP crash test

May 19, 2021

The fourth-generation Kia Carnival has received a 5-star safety rating in a crash assessment conducted by the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP). The results state that the MPV scored an adult and child occupant protection of 90% and 88%, respectively. These results are valid for all the variants of the new Carnival sold in Australia and New Zealand. Here are more details.

What safety features were available on the test model?

The Kia Carnival tested by the ANCAP was equipped with a slew of safety features, including side chest, side head, dual front, and driver knee airbags, seat-belt pre-tensioners, adaptive cruise control, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control (ESC). A blind-spot monitor, lane keep assist, roll stability system, lane departure warning, fatigue detection, and speed assistance were also available.

The car sports a 'Tiger Nose' grille

The 2021 Kia Carnival has an eye-catching 'island roof' look, featuring a body-colored roof, a sculpted bonnet, a 'Tiger Nose' grille with integrated headlights and LED DRLs, and a metallic-finished skid plate. On the sides, the MPV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 19-inch alloy wheels. It comes in eight different color options and has a wheelbase of 3,090mm.

It is offered with a choice of three engines

The 2021 Carnival MPV is available with three engine options- a 3.5-liter GDi petrol mill that makes 290hp/355Nm, a 3.5-liter MPi petrol motor that generates 268hp/332Nm, and a 2.2-liter 'Smartstream' diesel unit that churns out 199.2hp of maximum power and 440Nm of peak torque.

The vehicle can accommodate 11 people

The 2021 Kia Carnival has a luxurious cabin with space for up to 11 people. It offers dual-tone upholstery, a sunroof, leather seats, and auto climate control. The vehicle houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, a parking camera, and crash sensors are available.

Kia Carnival: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the all-new Kia Carnival in India will be revealed at the time of launch later this year or in 2022. However, it should carry a significant premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom).