Limited-run Abarth 695 esseesse hatchback, with 1.4-liter engine, breaks cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 06:02 pm

Abarth has unveiled a special 695 esseesse hatchback. The car's production will be limited to 1,390 examples, of which 695 units will be available in a Scorpion Black shade while the rest will be offered in Campovolo Gray color. As for the highlights, the car has an aggressive design and is fueled by a 1.4-liter T-jet engine that makes 180hp of power.

Exteriors

The car has an aluminium bonnet and 17-inch alloy wheels

The Abarth 695 esseesse has a sculpted aluminium hood, a wide air dam, and oval-shaped headlights. White details are visible on the mirror caps, side stickers, and front as well as rear spoilers. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch white-colored alloy wheels. An adjustable spoiler, triangular taillights, and dual titanium Akrapovic tailpipes are available on the rear.

Information

It is fueled by a 180hp, 1.4-liter engine

Abarth 695 esseesse draws power from a 1.4-liter T-jet engine linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 180hp/250Nm and allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds. The vehicle has a top-speed of 225km/h.

Interiors

The hatchback offers six speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen panel

The Abarth 695 esseesse has a spacious cabin with Alcantara and carbon fiber inserts, red seat belts, new floormats with red embroidery, a USB charging port, a 6-speaker sound system, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags and ABS with EBD ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Abarth 695 esseesse: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Abarth 695 esseesse will be revealed at the time of launch. However, in the UK, it is expected to be priced upwards of £30,000 (around Rs. 31 lakh).