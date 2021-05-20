Home / News / Auto News / India-bound Citroen C3's design previewed via scale model
India-bound Citroen C3's design previewed via scale model

India-bound Citroen C3's design previewed via scale model
Citroen C3's design leaked via scale model's pictures

The Citroen C3 is likely to make its global debut soon and will be launched in India later this year. In the latest development, the design of the upcoming car has been leaked via images of its promotional scale model. The images (courtesy pine_0101) suggest that it will have twin-layer headlights, an orange-colored roof, and diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will sport a wide chromed grille

The Citroen C3 will be based on the Common Modular Platform (CMP) and shall feature an orange roof, a flat bonnet, a wide chromed grille, dual-layer headlights, and a bumper with orange elements. It will be flanked by blacked-out roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. Rectangular taillamps and a dual-tone bumper with black cladding will be available on the rear.

It will be fueled by a 1.2-liter engine

In India, the Citroen C3 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. A DCT automatic transmission might also be on offer. The power figures of the engine are yet to be revealed.

Interiors

The vehicle should offer multiple airbags and a touchscreen console

The Citroen C3 is expected to have a spacious cabin with automatic climate control, power windows, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should also pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD are likely to be available for ensuring the passengers' safety.

Citroen C3: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Citroen C3 in India will be revealed at the time of launch later this year. However, the car is expected to cost around Rs. 10 lakh and take on rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Trending Topics