Meet Airspeeder Mk3, the world's first flying electric race car

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 24, 2021, 12:28 pm

Airspeeder Mk3 is the world's first flying electric race car

Forget air taxis and modern drones. The world is getting ready for high-speed racing in the skies. Alauda Aeronautics-owned Airspeeder has unveiled its Mk3 racing prototype, which is touted as the world's first flying electric race car. The company is currently building 10 of these electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircrafts that will soon participate in the world's first flying race car event.

Looks

The vehicle embodies the Spitfire design lineage of seaplanes

As per Head of Design, Felix Pierron, Airspeeder Mk3 sports a form that represents the marriage of an F1 car, helicopter, and a fighter jet. The aerial vehicle has an elegant tapered front, which is inspired by the Spitfire design lineage of seaplanes. It has a carbon fiber frame and fuselage, eight rotors, a one-person cockpit, and tips the scales at 130kg.

Information

It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds

The Airspeeder Mk3 can lift a weight of more than 80kg, thus proving that it is viable for piloted races. It packs a 429hp powertrain that allows the aerial vehicle to accelerate from 0-100km/h in under 2.8 seconds and reach a top-speed of over 120km/h.

Stats

It has a greater thrust-to-weight ratio than F-15E Strike Eagle

The Mk3 is not only faster than most sports cars but also eclipses fighter jets. It has a thrust-to-weight ratio of 3.5, which is nearly thrice that of F-15E Strike Eagle, one of the world's most advanced fighter jets. The eVTOL has rapid hairpin turning potential, thanks to its octocopter format and aerodynamic design. It generates up to 5Gs and can even maneuver vertically.

Efficiency

Pitstop time is of just 14 seconds

To facilitate rapid pit stops, engineers have developed a 'slide and lock' system for quick removal and replacement of batteries when on the ground. The pitstop time now lasts for 14 seconds and likely to improve in the future. The aircraft uses radar-based collision avoidance systems and LiDAR, which create a 'virtual forcefield' around it to ensure safe racing in the air.