Alfa Romeo returns to hatchbacks on Stellantis's STLA ONE platform
Alfa Romeo is making a comeback in the hatchback game, nearly six years after saying goodbye to the Giulietta.
Its new, yet-to-be-named model will offer both traditional gasoline engines and fully electric options, all built on Stellantis's flexible STLA ONE platform.
Expect to see it hit roads by the end of 2030 as part of Alfa's big Fastlane 2030 push.
Alfa Romeo targets Europe's C segment
This new hatchback is aiming straight for Europe's C-segment, where it will take on favorites like the Volkswagen Golf and Peugeot 308.
Design-wise, Alfa says it is drawing inspiration from classics like the 147 and Giulietta.
Alongside this launch, it is also working on a compact crossover and updates to its Junior model, all part of its plan to refresh its lineup for a new generation of drivers.