Alfa Romeo returns to hatchbacks on Stellantis's STLA ONE platform

Alfa Romeo targets Europe's C segment

This new hatchback is aiming straight for Europe's C-segment, where it will take on favorites like the Volkswagen Golf and Peugeot 308.

Design-wise, Alfa says it is drawing inspiration from classics like the 147 and Giulietta.

Alongside this launch, it is also working on a compact crossover and updates to its Junior model, all part of its plan to refresh its lineup for a new generation of drivers.