Limited-run ALPINE A110 LEGENDE GT 2021, with 288hp engine, revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 13, 2021, 11:21 am
Limited-run ALPINE A110 LEGENDE GT 2021, with 288hp engine, revealed
ALPINE A110 LEGENDE GT 2021 goes official in Europe

Renault-owned sports car brand ALPINE has revealed its A110 LEGENDE GT 2021 model in Europe. Its production is limited to just 300 units. As for the highlights, the car has an eye-catching design and an upmarket cabin. It draws power from a 1.8-liter turbocharged engine linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and can clock a top-speed of 249km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in two shades

The ALPINE A110 LEGENDE GT 2021 has a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, eye-shaped headlamps, and translucent LED taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 18-inch multi-spoke wheels with a diamond-cut finish and gold-colored brake calipers behind them. It is available in two shades: Mercury Silver and Abyss Blue.

It runs on a 288hp, 1.8-liter engine

The ALPINE A110 LEGENDE GT 2021 draws power from a 1.8-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine that generates 288hp/320Nm and is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.4 seconds and can clock a top-speed of 249km/h.

The vehicle offers adjustable seats and parking sensors

The ALPINE A110 LEGENDE GT 2021 has a premium cabin with black or brown leather upholstery, a faux-suede headliner, Focal stereo speakers, 6-way adjustable Sabelt Comfort seats, carbon fiber accents, and a plaque beneath the center console. It also houses a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, multiple airbags, a rear camera, and parking sensors are available.

ALPINE A110 LEGENDE GT 2021: Pricing and availability

In France, the limited-run ALPINE A110 LEGENDE GT sports car carries a starting price-tag of €71,600 (approximately Rs. 63.6 lakh). Only 300 units of the vehicle are up for grabs across Europe.

