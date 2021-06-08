Aprilia launches track-only RS 660 Trofeo sports bike in Europe

Aprilia has launched a track-only version of its RS 660 motorbike in Europe, called the Trofeo. Made by Aprilia's Racing Department, the two-wheeler was earlier available solely to private racers but is now being offered commercially. The vehicle loses all road-homologated components and sheds weight for track usage, which bumps up the maximum power to 105hp. Here are more details.

The bike has clip-on handlebars and racing footpegs

The Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo has a muscular fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, clip-on handlebars, new racing footpegs, an upswept SC Project racing exhaust, and a raised transparent windscreen. The bike packs a full-color TFT dashboard, rides on red alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Supercorsa V3 SC1 tires, and tips the scales at 153kg. Notably, there is no lighting setup available.

Information

It is fueled by a 105hp, 659cc engine

The Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo is powered by a 659cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 105hp and 67Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to an Aprilia Quick Shift (AQS) gearbox.

Safety

It has disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC) suite for better handling. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by Andreani forks on the front side and Ohlins AP948 shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo: Pricing

In Europe, the Aprilia RS 660 Trofeo carries a price-tag of €17,950 (around Rs. 16 lakh). For the unversed, the standard RS 600 will be launched in India later this year and will be priced at Rs. 13.4 lakh (ex-showroom).