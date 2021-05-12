Home / News / Auto News / Aprilia SXR 125 launched in India at Rs. 1.16 lakh
Aprilia SXR 125 launched in India at Rs. 1.16 lakh

Dwaipayan Roy
Aprilia SXR 125 launched in India at Rs. 1.16 lakh
Aprilia launches SXR 125 scooter in India

Italian automaker Aprilia has launched its SXR 125 maxi-style scooter in India. It should make its way to dealerships soon. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an SXR 160-inspired look and comes with a digital instrument cluster as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. Here are more details.

The scooter has a raised windscreen

The Aprilia SXR 125 sits on an underbone frame and has a headlight-mounted front apron, a stepped-up, single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, a small exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The scooter packs a digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 5-spoke alloy wheels. It has a 7-liter fuel tank.

The Aprilia SXR 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine sourced from the Storm 125. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox and generates 9.38hp of power at 7,600rpm and 9.2Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm.

On the safety front, the Aprilia SXR 125 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Aprilia SXR 125: Pricing and availability

In India, the Aprilia SXR 125 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and should arrive at dealerships soon. At this price-point, it goes against the Suzuki Burgman Street.

