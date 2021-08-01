Aprilia Tuareg 660 breaks cover; India launch likely next year

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 11:07 am

Aprilia unveils its Tuareg 660 adventure motorcycle

Italian automaker Aprilia has revealed its Tuareg 660 adventure touring motorbike. It should arrive in India next year. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a head-turning look and is offered with a host of features as well as electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 660cc, parallel-twin engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike offers a TFT instrument console and windscreen

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, handguards, and a raised windscreen. The bike should pack a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console, a unique LED headlamp, and rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in dual-sport tires. It has a fuel storage capacity of 18 liters and tips the scales at 187kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 80hp, 660cc engine

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 draws power from a 660cc, parallel-twin engine sourced from the RS 660 that makes 80hp of maximum power and 70Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Aprilia Tuareg 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with switchable ABS, Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC), and four riding modes. Suspension duties on the adventure bike are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Aprilia Tuareg 660: Availability

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be up for grabs in the international markets by the end of this year and should make its way to India by 2022. Its pricing details here will be announced around that time.