Home / News / Auto News / Aprilia Tuareg 660 breaks cover; India launch likely next year
Auto

Aprilia Tuareg 660 breaks cover; India launch likely next year

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 11:07 am
Aprilia Tuareg 660 breaks cover; India launch likely next year
Aprilia unveils its Tuareg 660 adventure motorcycle

Italian automaker Aprilia has revealed its Tuareg 660 adventure touring motorbike. It should arrive in India next year. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a head-turning look and is offered with a host of features as well as electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 660cc, parallel-twin engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike offers a TFT instrument console and windscreen

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, handguards, and a raised windscreen. The bike should pack a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console, a unique LED headlamp, and rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in dual-sport tires. It has a fuel storage capacity of 18 liters and tips the scales at 187kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 80hp, 660cc engine

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 draws power from a 660cc, parallel-twin engine sourced from the RS 660 that makes 80hp of maximum power and 70Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Aprilia Tuareg 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with switchable ABS, Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC), and four riding modes. Suspension duties on the adventure bike are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Aprilia Tuareg 660: Availability

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be up for grabs in the international markets by the end of this year and should make its way to India by 2022. Its pricing details here will be announced around that time.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Zongshen 150R mini bike goes official in China: Details here

Latest News

Decoding the career stats of Australia's Ashleigh Barty

Sports

Coronavirus: India reports over 40K cases for 5th straight day

India

Tokyo Olympics: Elaine Thompson-Herah breaks Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old record

Sports

Pakistan beat West Indies in second T20I: Records broken

Sports

'Dhoop Ki Deewar' review: Sara, Vishal start developing romantic feelings

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Ahead of launch, Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet (facelift) found testing

Auto

Zongshen Cyclone RE3 250 debuts at around Rs. 2.6 lakh

Auto

Hyundai Stargazer to break cover in 2022; will rival Ertiga

Auto

Design elements of new Yamaha YZF-R3 revealed in spy images

Auto

New Royal Enfield Himalayan spied on test; design details revealed

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Aprilia News

2021 Aprilia GPR250R sports bike launched in China: Details here

Auto

Aprilia launches track-only RS 660 Trofeo sports bike in Europe

Auto

Aprilia Tuono 660 launched at around Rs. 13.8 lakh

Auto

Aprilia SXR 125 launched in India at Rs. 1.16 lakh

Auto

Aprilia launches its RS 660 supersport bike in the Philippines

Auto
Trending Topics