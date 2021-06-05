Home / News / Auto News / Aprilia Tuono 660 launched at around Rs. 13.8 lakh
Aprilia Tuono 660 launched at around Rs. 13.8 lakh

Harshita Malik
Aprilia Tuono 660 launched at around Rs. 13.8 lakh
Aprilia Tuono 660 launched in Malaysia

Aprilia has launched its Tuono 660 sports bike in Malaysia at MYR 77,900 (roughly Rs. 13.83 lakh). It is expected to arrive in the Indian market in the coming weeks considering its booking are already open. As for the highlights, the bike has an eye-catching design, a 659cc, parallel-twin engine, and comes with a host of electronic features. Here's our roundup.

Design

It is offered in three color options

The Aprilia Tuono 660 features a semi-faired body with a sloping fuel tank, a raised handlebar, a stepped-up seat, an underbelly exhaust, and a windscreen. It also packs an all-LED lighting setup, a color TFT instrument cluster, and rides on designer alloy wheels. The two-wheeler is available in Concept Black, Acid Gold, and Iridium Gray color options.

Information

The bike runs on a 95hp, 660cc engine

The Aprilia Tuono 660 draws power from a 660cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled mill that generates 95hp of power at 10,500rpm and 67Nnm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

It offers cornering ABS and cruise control

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Aprilia Tuono 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, cruise control, engine brake control, wheelie control, traction control, and five riding modes. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information

Aprilia Tuono 660: Pricing and availability

In Malaysia, the Aprilia Tuono 660 is priced at MYR 77,900 (roughly Rs. 13.83 lakh). It is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks.

