Aprilia Tuono 660, with a 659cc parallel-twin engine, unveiled

08 Jan 2021

Dwaipayan Roy

Aprilia has unveiled the semi-faired variant of its RS 660 motorbike, called the Tuono 660. It is offered in three attractive color options.

As for the highlights, the bike sports an eye-catching look and comes with a host of electronic features such as 8-level traction control and five selectable engine maps. It runs on a 659cc, parallel-twin engine.

Here's our roundup.

Design

Aprilia Tuono 660: At a glance

The Aprilia Tuono 660 features a sloping muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an under-belly exhaust, and a slightly-raised windscreen.

The bike packs a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. It rides on designer alloy wheels.

It is up for grabs in three color options- Concept Black, Iridium Grey, and Acid Gold.

Information

Power and performance

The Aprilia Tuono 660 draws power from a 659cc, parallel-twin, fuel-injected engine that makes 95hp of maximum power at 10,500rpm and 67Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a quickshifter.

Safety

Safety and suspension setup

The Aprilia Tuono 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with cornering ABS, wheelie control, 8-level traction control, cruise control, and five selectable engine maps, including three road and two 'track' riding modes.

Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

What about the pricing?

In the US, the Tuono 660 in Concept Black and Iridium Grey paint schemes cost $10,499 (Rs. 7.71 lakh) while the Acid Gold color variant is priced at $10,699 (Rs. 7.85 lakh). It should be launched in India sometime in the second half of 2021.

