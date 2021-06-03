Home / News / Auto News / Tesla recalls around 6,000 cars in US over loose bolts
Auto

Tesla recalls around 6,000 cars in US over loose bolts

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 05:57 pm
Tesla recalls around 6,000 cars in US over loose bolts
Tesla Model 3 and Y recalled in the US

Tesla has issued a recall order for around 6,000 cars in the US, covering some of its 2019-2021 Model 3 sedans and 2020-2021 Model Y SUVs. The company claims that the affected four-wheelers might have loose brake caliper bolts, which can result in a loss of tire pressure. However, there are no reports of crashes or injuries yet. Here are more details.

In this article
Incident

A 2021 Model Y reported a missing fastener

In its filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla said that in December, it was informed about a 2021 Model Y car that had a missing fastener on the driver-side rear brake caliper. Since then, the brand has taken measures to prevent the loosening of the bolts while assembling all its vehicles.

Promise

All arrangements for repair/replacement will be done by Tesla

Tesla will inspect all the affected models and tighten or replace the caliper bolts as necessary. Loose caliper bolts might allow the brake caliper to separate and touch the wheel, causing tire pressure loss in "very rare circumstances." If a vehicle suffers damage from a loose or missing fastener, Tesla will make arrangements for the car to be towed to the nearest service center.

Car #1

Tesla Model 3: Price starts at around Rs. 29 lakh

Tesla Model 3 has a sloping roofline, angular LED headlamps, and sporty-looking 18-inch alloy wheels (19-inch optional). The vehicle has a 5-seater cabin with a full-glass roof, a 15.0-inch touchscreen console, multiple airbags, and a full-fledged 'Self-Driving' feature. It runs on a dual-motor, all-electric powertrain that allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.1 seconds and delivers a range of up to 568km.

Car #2

Tesla Model Y: Price begins at around Rs. 38 lakh

The Tesla Model Y has an eye-catching look, featuring sleek headlamps, wrap-around taillights, and 21-inch wheels. Inside, there are seven seats, a 15.0-inch touchscreen panel, multiple airbags, a tinted all-glass roof, and 'Self-Driving' facility. The sedan is fueled by a twin-motor, all-electric powertrain and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds. It has a range of up to 525km per charge.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI automatic launched at Rs. 8.51 lakh

Latest News

Directors pour their hearts out ahead of 'The Family Man-2'

Entertainment

Nokia C20 Plus to be launched on June 11

Science

Jodie Turner-Smith in talks for Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise'

Entertainment

Taylor Swift signs another multi-starrer, to give Christian Bale company

Entertainment

Vivo Y73 (2021) to debut in India soon; specifications leaked

Science

Latest Auto News

Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI automatic launched at Rs. 8.51 lakh

Auto

BMW iX electric crossover, with up to 630km range, unveiled

Auto

2021 Ducati Monster to debut in India by Q4 2021

Auto

Jaguar F-TYPE P450, with a 5.0-liter V8 engine, unveiled

Auto

Ducati to launch Multistrada V4 in India by July 2021

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Royal Enfield recalls 2.36 lakh bikes over faulty ignition coil

Auto

Volkswagen ID.4 is the 2021 World Car of the Year

Auto

Honda recalls roughly 78,000 cars in India over faulty pump

Auto

BRABUS reveals limited-run 92R electric car: Details here

Auto