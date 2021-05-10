Home / News / Auto News / Limited-run Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Specification revealed
Auto

Limited-run Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Specification revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 10, 2021, 11:12 am
Limited-run Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Specification revealed

As a tribute to the race car that won the Nürburgring 24 Hours and 1959 Le Mans 24 Hours, Aston Martin has revealed a special designer edition of the V12 Speedster, called the DBR1 Specification. Its production will be limited to 88 units. The premium vehicle sports cosmetic updates inside-out and draws power from a 700hp, 5.2-liter V12 engine. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car sports a silver anodized grille

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Specification sports a muscular bonnet with air vents, a silver anodized grille, eye-shaped headlights, white pinstripe and roundels, as well as Racing Green paintwork. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, and satin black, diamond-turned 21-inch wheels. A small wing and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It runs on a 700hp, 5.2-liter engine

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Specification draws power from a 5.2-liter, twin-turbo V12 engine which generates 700hp/753Nm and is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds and clock a top-speed of 299km/h.

Interiors

It offers a luxurious 2-seater cabin

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Specification has a 2-seater cabin with dual-tone green and brown leather seats, silver emblems, brushed aluminium switchgear, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital display with support for the latest connectivity options. Racing helmets for both the driver and passenger finished in a green shade are also included.

Information

Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Specification: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Specification are yet to be revealed. However, in the UK, it is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around £765,000 (approximately Rs. 7.8 crore).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Suzuki reveals the UK price of its 2021 GSX-S1000 bike

Latest News

Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla loses father to COVID-19

Sports

Huma Qureshi's 'Maharani': A fresh take on Bihar politics

Entertainment

Flipkart 'Flagship Fest' sale: Massive discounts on premium smartphones

Business

Going for vaccination? What to do before and after jab

India

Diagnosis confusion over typhoid, COVID-19; deaths double in Jharkhand's Bokaro

India

Latest Auto News

2021 ISUZU MU-X launched in India at Rs. 33.23 lakh

Auto

ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander and V-Cross pick-up trucks launched in India

Auto

Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser cars have become more expensive

Auto

Tata Motors increases car prices by up to Rs. 33,400

Auto

Renault teases Megane E-TECH Electric SUV with the new logo

Auto
Trending Topics