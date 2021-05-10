Limited-run Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Specification revealed

As a tribute to the race car that won the Nürburgring 24 Hours and 1959 Le Mans 24 Hours, Aston Martin has revealed a special designer edition of the V12 Speedster, called the DBR1 Specification. Its production will be limited to 88 units. The premium vehicle sports cosmetic updates inside-out and draws power from a 700hp, 5.2-liter V12 engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a silver anodized grille

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Specification sports a muscular bonnet with air vents, a silver anodized grille, eye-shaped headlights, white pinstripe and roundels, as well as Racing Green paintwork. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, and satin black, diamond-turned 21-inch wheels. A small wing and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It runs on a 700hp, 5.2-liter engine

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Specification draws power from a 5.2-liter, twin-turbo V12 engine which generates 700hp/753Nm and is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds and clock a top-speed of 299km/h.

Interiors

It offers a luxurious 2-seater cabin

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Specification has a 2-seater cabin with dual-tone green and brown leather seats, silver emblems, brushed aluminium switchgear, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital display with support for the latest connectivity options. Racing helmets for both the driver and passenger finished in a green shade are also included.

Information

Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Specification: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 Specification are yet to be revealed. However, in the UK, it is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around £765,000 (approximately Rs. 7.8 crore).