Aston Martin Valhalla supercar, with 937hp V8 engine, unveiled

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 07:02 pm
Aston Martin Valhalla supercar, with 937hp V8 engine, unveiled
Aston Martin reveals its Valhalla supercar

Aston Martin has revealed the production version of its AM-RB 003 supercar, called the Valhalla. It will be up for grabs in late-2023. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has a stunning design and a luxurious cabin with lots of tech features. It is fueled by a 937hp, hybrid V8 powertrain and can clock a top-speed of 330km/h. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has eye-shaped headlamps and a large rear wing

The Aston Martin Valhalla has a sloping roof with an air scoop at the top, a muscular bonnet, eye-shaped headlights, a wide air vent, and a prominent front splitter. It is flanked by ORVMs, dihedral doors, and designer wheels. A large wing, sleek taillights, and 'ASTON MARTIN' badging are available on the rear end. The vehicle tips the scales at around 1,550kg.

Information

The vehicle will offer two seats and camera-based rear-view mirror

The interiors of the Aston Martin Valhalla are yet to be revealed but the supercar will have a 2-seater cabin, featuring a camera-based rear-view display and a touchscreen infotainment console. Multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and automated emergency braking will also be available.

Performance

It is fueled by a 937hp, hybrid V8 powertrain

Aston Martin Valhalla is fueled by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine linked to an 8-speed DCT gearbox and two electric motors that produce 201hp. The setup delivers a combined output of 937hp/1,000Nm and allows the car to clock a top-speed of 330km/h. It can also sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds. The vehicle has a targeted lap time of 6.5 minutes at Nürburgring.

Information

Aston Martin Valhalla: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Aston Martin Valhalla is expected to carry a price-tag of around $800,000 (around Rs. 6 crore) and its deliveries will commence in the second half of 2023. However, no details regarding its pricing and availability in India are currently known.

