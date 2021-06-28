Home / News / Auto News / Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, with 1,000hp V12 engine, unveiled
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, with 1,000hp V12 engine, unveiled

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 01:48 pm
British automaker Aston Martin has unveiled its Valkyrie AMR Pro track-only hypercar. Its production will be limited to 40 units (plus two prototypes). As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has a carbon fiber body and an aggressive look. Under the hood, it runs on a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine that generates 1,000hp of maximum power. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a Perspex windscreen and dual exhaust tips

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro has a muscular bonnet, a prominent front splitter, sleek headlights, and a Perspex windscreen as well as side windows. It is flanked by ORVMs, air scoops, and designer wheels. A large wing, sleek taillights, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear. The car is 380mm longer than its street-legal counterpart and boasts of a sophisticated aero package.

It is fueled by a 1,000hp, 6.5-liter engine

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is powered by a Cosworth-built 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine that generates 1,000hp of power. The full technical details are yet to be released but the automaker is targeting 3 minutes and 20 seconds lap time at Le Mans circuit.

The vehicle should offer multiple airbags and crash sensors

The interiors of the Valkyrie AMR Pro are yet to be revealed. However, it is expected to have a driver-focused cabin with auto climate control and a multifunctional steering wheel. It might pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera should be available.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro: Pricing and availability

The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is expected to sport a price-figure of around $3.5 million (around Rs. 26 crore) and its deliveries will commence in the fourth quarter of 2021.

