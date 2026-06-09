Ather Energy launches 'Voice on Ather' for Gen 3+ scooters Auto Jun 09, 2026

Ather Energy just rolled out "Voice on Ather" for all Gen 3 and newer scooters, letting you control your ride with simple voice commands.

Announced at Ather Community Day 2025 as part of the big AtherStack 7 update, this feature works through a quick over-the-air update and is available on models like the 450X, 450 Apex, and Rizta Z (but not the 450S or Rizta S).