Ather Energy launches 'Voice on Ather' for Gen 3+ scooters
Ather Energy just rolled out "Voice on Ather" for all Gen 3 and newer scooters, letting you control your ride with simple voice commands.
Announced at Ather Community Day 2025 as part of the big AtherStack 7 update, this feature works through a quick over-the-air update and is available on models like the 450X, 450 Apex, and Rizta Z (but not the 450S or Rizta S).
Voice on Ather understands Indian accents
Now you can ask your scooter to "How far is the nearest charger?" or "Change traction control to Rain," all in your own accent.
The system understands Indian accents and works with both the Ather Halo smart helmet and popular Bluetooth headsets from brands like Sena and Cardo.
Tarun Mehta says 2-way voice alerts
Ather's CEO Tarun Mehta shared that two-way voice interaction is on its way.
Soon, your scooter will be able to talk back, giving you alerts about potholes, low tire pressure, or when ParkSafe kicks in, all aimed at making rides safer and smoother.