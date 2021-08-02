Production-specific Audi A6 e-tron to break cover in 2022

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 12:05 pm

Production version of Audi A6 e-tron to debut in 2022

In a conversation with Roadshow, German automaker Audi has announced that the production version of the A6 e-tron concept will break cover in 2022 and it will head to manufacturing the following year. As for the highlights, the concept four-wheeler has a head-turning look and is fueled by an electric powertrain that promises a range of up to 700km. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports Matrix LED headlights

The Audi A6 e-tron concept has a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a closed grille, and narrow Matrix LED headlights. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, sharp body lines, designer wheels, and high-resolution LED projectors which create lighting effects on opening the doors. A raked windscreen and a full-width OLED light strip grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It will be fueled by a 470hp electric powertrain

The Audi A6 e-tron is likely to pack two electric motors and a 100kWh battery that can be charged from 5-80% in less than 25 minutes. The setup will deliver a combined output of 470hp/800Nm and promise a range of up to 700km.

Interiors

AR head-up display and touch-sensitive steering wheel should be offered

The Audi A6 e-tron is expected to have a tech-forward cabin, featuring a specially designed dashboard, an augmented reality (AR) head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls. The car is likely to pack a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch (optional 11.6-inch) touchscreen infotainment panel with 'Hey Audi' voice control option. Multiple airbags will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Audi A6 e-tron: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Audi A6 e-tron will be announced at the time of unveiling. However, in the US, the car is expected to sport a price-figure of around $80,000 (roughly Rs. 59.5 lakh).