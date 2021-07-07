2021 Audi e-tron review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Last updated on Jul 07, 2021, 11:18 am

It has been a long time coming but the e-tron from Audi is all set to make its India debut later this month. The all-electric SUV will only have the Mercedes-Benz EQC as its direct competitor and will be offered in the top-end 55 Quattro version. We drove the e-tron and put it through its paces to see if it is worth the bucks.

Exterior

The car has a distinctive design language

The e-tron has a distinctive design theme while still being recognizable as an Audi at first glance. It is larger than a Q5 and nearly as big as a Q7. Some of the details which stand out include the single-frame grille finished in platinum gray, Matrix LED headlamps, 20-inch alloy wheels with orange brake calipers and full-width LED taillamps.

Interiors

The cabin is finished with high quality materials

Compared to the exterior design, the interiors are a bit more restrained but finished with high quality materials like any Audi. The center console is slightly tilted toward the driver while the whole dashboard has a wrap-around effect. There is certainly a futuristic vibe to the cabin with the dual MMI screens along with the virtual cockpit. The e-tron badging also looks neat.

Space

The e-tron is more spacious than its rivals

With a wheelbase of 2,928mm, the e-tron is considerably more spacious than its rivals and is similar to the Q7 in terms of legroom and headroom. Egress/ingress is easy while the rear seat is comfortable enough for customers who like to be chauffeur driven. The boot capacity stands at 660-liter and gets increased to 1,725-liter with the rear seats folded.

Features

From four-zone climate control to a 3D surround-view camera

The equipment list of the e-tron is quite impressive with features like four-zone climate control, wireless charging, powered seats, digital instrument cluster, dual MMI touchscreens, air quality package with fragrance, and a panoramic sunroof. It also offers a head-up display, ambient lighting, a 16-speaker audio system, a 3D surround-view camera, and a gesture-based boot opening mechanism.

Performance

It has an impressive power delivery with instant response

The e-tron 55 Quattro version has a 95kWh battery which powers two electric motors to produce an impressive 408hp/664Nm. As a result, it goes from 0-100km/h in just 5.7 seconds in the fastest setting. Power delivery is very smooth and the overall performance is perfect for city use as well as highway cruising. Regenerative braking is also linear with no sudden jerks.

Range

The real-world range is an impressive 360km

While the official range is claimed to be between 359-484km, the real-world figure is around 360km with city as well as highway driving. Of course, the range is sensitive to the driving pattern, road surfaces, and passenger capacity. In terms of charging, Audi will provide an AC 11kW wall box charger which will charge the e-SUV up to 80% in about 8.5 hours.

Our verdict

How much will it cost?

Since the e-tron will be brought to India as a complete built-up unit (CBU), the pricing would be around Rs. 1 core. That said, there is plenty to like about the e-tron including its space, comfort, practicality, and the fairly impressive range. Overall, we believe the Audi e-tron will attract luxury SUV buyers and will tempt many to go electric.