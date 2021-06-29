Home / News / Auto News / Bookings of Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback open in India
Auto

Bookings of Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback open in India

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 29, 2021, 02:12 pm
Bookings of Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback open in India
Bookings of Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback have commenced

Audi is accepting bookings for its e-tron and e-tron Sportback SUVs in India. They can be booked via the company's dealerships or official website against a payment of Rs. 5 lakh. As for the highlights, the cars look aggressive and have a spacious tech-loaded cabin. They are fueled by a 95kWh battery pack and promise a range of up to 484km. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Exteriors

The cars have Matrix LED headlights and cameras

The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback are based on the MEB platform and have a muscular hood, a chrome-finished grille, a wide air vent, narrow Matrix LED headlamps, and a full-width wrap-around taillight. On the sides, the cars are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars and designer 5-spoke alloy wheels. There are also cameras on each side that relay the live feed to the screens inside.

Interiors

They offer 4-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof

The Audi e-tron and Sportback have a 5-seater cabin with 4-zone auto climate control, a panoramic sunroof, contoured seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, and ambient lighting. Multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, and parking assist ensure the safety of the passengers. The cars also house two touchscreens, including a 10.1-inch display positioned above an 8.8-inch unit and Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster.

Performance

They can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds

Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback pack two electric motors and a 95kWh battery pack that can be charged in 8.5 hours using an 11kW AC charger. The setup delivers a combined output of 355hp/561Nm and in the S mode, the output gets boosted to 402hp/664Nm. The cars can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds and they deliver a range of up to 484km.

Information

Audi e-tron and Sportback: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Audi e-tron and Sportback in India will be revealed at the time of launch on July 22. However, the electric SUVs are likely to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Tata Motors to launch 10 EVs in India by 2025

Latest News

Dang in Gujarat makes clicking selfies a criminal offense

India

'Good On Paper' review: It's a 'rom-con', a dating nightmare

Entertainment

England vs Pakistan: 19,000 spectators allowed for Edgbaston ODI

Sports

'Foundation' trailer looks promising, gives major 'Star Wars' vibes

Entertainment

Hyderabad: Drunk driver rams Audi into autorickshaw, killing 1

India

Latest Auto News

Tata Motors to launch 10 EVs in India by 2025

Auto

SKODA KODIAQ (facelift), with new design and features, breaks cover

Auto

Ford EcoSport (facelift) SUV found testing; design details revealed

Auto

Gravton Quanta, with over 100km range, launched at Rs. 99,000

Auto

Hennessey unveils the most powerful and fastest pickup truck ever

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Audi e-tron to be launched in India on July 22

Auto

SsangYong Korando e-Motion BEV, with a 420km range, breaks cover

Auto

Ahead of debut, Audi e-tron listed on official Indian website

Auto

Audi A6 e-tron Concept, with 700km range, revealed: Details here

Auto
Trending Topics