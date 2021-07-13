Home / News / Auto News / Audi e-tron and Sportback to be launched in two versions
Audi e-tron and Sportback to be launched in two versions


The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback will be launched in India on July 22. While the former will be available in 50 and 55 versions, the Sportback will be offered solely in the top-spec 55 form. As for the highlights, the four-wheelers have an imposing design, spacious and feature-loaded cabins, and offer a range of up to 484km per charge. Here's our roundup.

The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback have a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, narrow Matrix LED headlamps, a full-width wrap-around taillight, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the vehicles are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, charging ports on the front fenders, and designer multi-spoke alloy wheels. There are also cameras on both the sides that relay the live feed to the displays inside.

The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback offer a 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, 4-zone auto climate control, contoured seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUVs pack Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and two touchscreens, including a 10.1-inch display placed above an 8.8-inch unit. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, parking assist, as well as adaptive cruise control.

Audi e-tron 50 is fueled by a 71kW battery pack and promises a range of up to 379km, while the e-tron 55 has a 95kW battery and delivers a range of up to 484km. The former delivers an output of 308hp/540Nm, while the latter belts out 402hp/664Nm. Both the versions are equipped with adaptive air suspension, permanent all-wheel-drive, and progressive steering for better performance.

The pricing and availability details of the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback in India will be revealed at the time of launch on July 22. However, the vehicles are likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom).

