Ahead of debut, Audi e-tron listed on official Indian website

May 27, 2021

Prior to its launch in India, German automaker Audi has listed the e-tron model on its official website in the country. As for the highlights, the all-electric SUV has a sporty design and a spacious cabin with lots of tech features. It draws power from a 95kWh battery pack and delivers a range of up to 484km per charge. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car has cameras instead of ORVMs

The Audi e-tron has a sloping roofline, a large chromed grille with vertical slats, a muscular bonnet, sleek matrix LED headlights with DRLs, a full-width wrap-around taillight, and a roof-mounted spoiler. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels, and cameras on either side that relay the live feed to the screens inside.

Information

It can attain a top-speed of 200km/h

The Audi e-tron has two electric motors and a 95kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of up to 408hp/664Nm and promises a range of up to 484km per charge. The SUV has a top-speed of 200km/h.

Interiors

The vehicle offers a panoramic sunroof and two touchscreens

The Audi e-tron has a spacious 5-seater cabin with 4-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, contoured seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs two touchscreens, including a 10.1-inch display placed above the 8.8-inch unit, and Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster. Multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, and parking assist are available for ensuring the safety of the passengers.

Information

Audi e-tron: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Audi e-tron SUV in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, the car is expected to cost upwards of Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom).