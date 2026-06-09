Audi launches 3rd generation Q7 with tougher design and tech
Audi just dropped the third-generation Q7 SUV, finally replacing the old model after more than a decade.
It slots between the Q5 and upcoming Q9, and now comes standard as a five-seater (but you can pick six or seven seats if you want).
Built on Volkswagen's latest platform, it shows off a tougher look, smarter tech inside, and improved engines.
Q7 offers mild hybrid diesel V6
The 2026 Q7 rocks split-pixel headlamps, connected tail lamps, and a massive grille.
Inside is all about vibes: three screens up front, ambient lighting everywhere, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system with 22 speakers. There's even a panoramic sunroof with optional switchable transparency and illumination.
Under the hood is a mild-hybrid diesel V6 (two power options), which can run on eco-friendly fuel to slash CO2 emissions by up to 95%.
Prices start at €87,900 (about ₹96.90 lakh), with deliveries kicking off in September 2026.