Audi launches 3rd generation Q7 with tougher design and tech

Q7 offers mild hybrid diesel V6

The 2026 Q7 rocks split-pixel headlamps, connected tail lamps, and a massive grille.

Inside is all about vibes: three screens up front, ambient lighting everywhere, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system with 22 speakers. There's even a panoramic sunroof with optional switchable transparency and illumination.

Under the hood is a mild-hybrid diesel V6 (two power options), which can run on eco-friendly fuel to slash CO2 emissions by up to 95%.

Prices start at €87,900 (about ₹96.90 lakh), with deliveries kicking off in September 2026.