Audi Q7 late 2026 gains Matrix LEDs and custom taillights
Audi's next-generation Q7 is dropping in late 2026 with some cool upgrades: think Digital Matrix LED headlights that adjust for better night driving and less glare.
You also get customizable digital taillight signatures and turn signals that project patterns on the ground, making the car stand out even more.
Q7 offers 6 or 7 seats
Inside, the Q7 seats six or seven depending on how you set it up.
The cabin features premium materials like open-pore wood and handy MagSafe wireless chargers.
There's an optional panoramic sunroof with customizable ambient lighting for extra style points.
Under the hood, you can pick between a punchy V6 (0 to 97km/h in 4.8 seconds) or a beastly V8 SQ7 (0 to 97km/h in just 3.7 seconds), both with all-wheel drive.
Pricing will be announced later this year.