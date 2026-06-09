Audi Q7 late 2026 gains Matrix LEDs and custom taillights

Q7 offers 6 or 7 seats

Inside, the Q7 seats six or seven depending on how you set it up.

The cabin features premium materials like open-pore wood and handy MagSafe wireless chargers.

There's an optional panoramic sunroof with customizable ambient lighting for extra style points.

Under the hood, you can pick between a punchy V6 (0 to 97km/h in 4.8 seconds) or a beastly V8 SQ7 (0 to 97km/h in just 3.7 seconds), both with all-wheel drive.

Pricing will be announced later this year.