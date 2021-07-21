Home / News / Auto News / Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II, with 585hp engine, unveiled
Auto

Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II, with 585hp engine, unveiled

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 05:54 pm
Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II, with 585hp engine, unveiled
Audi reveals its R8 LMS GT3 evo II supercar

Audi's motorsport division has unveiled its R8 LMS GT3 evo II mid-engined supercar. It is positioned between the GT2 and GT4 in the brand's track-only R8 line-up. For the 2022 racing season, the vehicle sports upgraded aerodynamics, chassis, and climate control as compared to its predecessor. It draws power from a 5.2-liter engine that makes 585hp of power. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car has a massive rear wing and twin exhausts

The Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II has a head-turning look, featuring a muscular hood with vents, a wide air dam, a prominent front splitter, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by two doors, ORVMs, air scoops, and blacked-out multi-spoke wheels. A massive wing that generates improved downforce, narrow taillights, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is fueled by a 585hp, 5.2-liter engine

Under the hood, the Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II draws power from a mid-mounted 5.2-liter engine with a new air intake to ensure better torque delivery. It generates a maximum power of 585hp.

Interiors

The vehicle will offer two seats and better climate control

Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II is expected to have a 2-seater cabin, featuring enhanced climate control for better comfort, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and traction control are likely to be available.

Information

Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II: Pricing and availability

The Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II will be displayed at the upcoming '24 Hours of Spa' race in Belgium. In Europe, the car sports a price-figure of €429,000 (around Rs. 3.76 crore).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
This bespoke Pininfarina Battista is inspired by New York City

Latest News

iPad mini 6 to feature A15 processor, magnetic Smart Connector

Technology

Ferrari SF90 Stradale sets new lap record at Indianapolis

Auto

'Pinch-2' episode one review: Salman Khan's controversies remain untouched, again

Entertainment

Decoding the records Cristiano Ronaldo can script in 2021-22 season

Sports

Professor jailed for derogatory comments against Smriti Irani on Facebook

India

Latest Auto News

This bespoke Pininfarina Battista is inspired by New York City

Auto

Limited-run KTM RC 8C track-only motorbike breaks cover

Auto

Mercedes-Benz EQG electric SUV to be unveiled in September

Auto

The Urus SUV becomes Lamborghini's highest produced model

Auto

Renault planning to discontinue Duster SUV due to dwindling sales

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Audi RS 3 breaks cover in sedan and hatchback forms

Auto

Ducati PRO-I EVO e-scooter goes official at around Rs. 35,000

Auto

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, with 502hp engine, revealed

Auto

Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder launched at Rs. 3.5 crore

Auto

Audi News

Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback buyers will get two chargers

Auto

Audi Grand Sphere concept car previewed in teaser images

Auto

2021 Audi e-tron review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Hyderabad: Drunk driver rams Audi into autorickshaw, killing 1

India

Audi e-tron to be launched in India on July 22

Auto