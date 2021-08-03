Audi RS 3 Sedan sets new lap record at Nurburgring

New lap record for Audi RS 3 Sedan at Nurburgring

Audi's RS 3 Sedan has set a new lap record for compact cars at the Nurburgring racing circuit. The car was driven by Audi Sport racing and development driver Frank Stippler who lapped the track in seven minutes and 40.748 seconds, quashing the former record by 4.64 seconds. The four-wheeler was equipped with the optional Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car has kinked taillights and dual exhausts

The Audi RS 3 Sedan has a black-colored hexagonal mesh grille, slit-like vents in the front fenders, air dams in the corners of the bumper, and narrow LED headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels. Kinked LED taillights, dual exhaust tips, a spoiler, and a glossy black diffuser grace the rear end.

Interiors

Inside, it sports a 10.1-inch infotainment panel

The Audi RS 3 Sedan has a spacious cabin, featuring carbon fiber trim, a head-up display, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. Multiple airbags and ABS with EBD ensure the passengers' safety. It also houses a 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit gauge cluster and a 10.1-inch MIB3 infotainment panel with support for latest connectivity options.

Performance

The car has a top-speed of 290km/h

The Audi RS 3 Sedan runs on a 2.5-liter, turbocharged, inline-five engine that makes 394hp of power (401hp in the US version) and 500Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox as well as a torque-vectoring Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and has a top-speed of 290km/h with the optional performance package.

Information

Audi RS 3 Sedan: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Audi RS 3 Sedan carries a starting price-tag of €62,000 (around Rs. 54.7 lakh). However, no details regarding the car's pricing and availability in India are currently available.