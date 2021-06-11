Home / News / Auto News / Audi RS 3 Sportback and RS 3 Sedan teased
Auto

Audi RS 3 Sportback and RS 3 Sedan teased

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 12:25 am
Audi RS 3 Sportback and RS 3 Sedan teased
Audi RS 3 Sportback and RS 3 Sedan previewed in teaser images

German automaker Audi is expected to unveil its 2022 RS 3 Sportback and RS 3 Sedan models later this year. In the latest development, the brand has put out teaser images of the two cars, revealing their key design details. The pictures suggest that they will have a sloping roofline, large air dams, black wheels, and dual oval exhaust tips. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

They will have a massive black grille and sleek headlamps

The 2022 RS 3 Sportback and Sedan will have an aggressive look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a large blacked-out grille, sleek headlights, and wide air vents. They will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights and twin oval-shaped exhaust tips will be available on the rear. The sedan will also sport a trunk lid spoiler.

Information

The cars will be fueled by a 414hp, 2.5-liter engine

The 2022 Audi RS 3 Sportback and Sedan will draw power from a 2.5-liter, 5-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that would generate a maximum power of around 414hp and a peak torque of 500Nm. There might also be a performance-oriented variant with greater output.

Interiors

Both the vehicles should have a driving-focused cabin

The 2022 RS 3 Sportback and Sedan are expected to have a spacious yet driving-focused cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. They should pack a touchscreen infotainment console as well as a digital driver's display. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera are likely to be available.

Information

2022 Audi RS 3 Sportback and Sedan: Availability

The availability details of the 2022 Audi RS 3 Sportback and Sedan are expected to be revealed in September at the IAA show in Munich. It remains to be seen if these models will be introduced in India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Tarform Luna Racer Edition unveiled at around Rs. 18 lakh

Latest News

NewsBytes Briefing: Biden shows China some love, and more

Science

Realme X9's images appear on TENAA certification, design revealed

Science

Tarform Luna Racer Edition unveiled at around Rs. 18 lakh

Auto

French Open: Barbora Krejcikova storms into maiden Grand Slam final

Sports

Netflix's 'Geeked Week' Day-4: 'Resident Evil,' 'Godzilla,' and more anime

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Tata Motors reaches 2 lakh production milestone for Nexon SUV

Auto

SKODA launches 2021 OCTAVIA in India at Rs. 26 lakh

Auto

Hyundai announces benefits worth Rs. 1.50 lakh on these cars

Auto

BS6-compliant Honda Gold Wing to be launched in India soon

Auto

Hyundai ALCAZAR to be launched in India on June 18

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

2021 Audi S5 Sportback (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Auto

2021 Audi S5 Sportback reaches dealerships in India

Auto

2021 Audi S5 Sportback sedan launched at Rs. 79 lakh

Auto

Audi S5 Sportback to debut in India on March 22

Auto
Trending Topics