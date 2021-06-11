Audi RS 3 Sportback and RS 3 Sedan teased

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 12:25 am

Audi RS 3 Sportback and RS 3 Sedan previewed in teaser images

German automaker Audi is expected to unveil its 2022 RS 3 Sportback and RS 3 Sedan models later this year. In the latest development, the brand has put out teaser images of the two cars, revealing their key design details. The pictures suggest that they will have a sloping roofline, large air dams, black wheels, and dual oval exhaust tips. Here are more details.

Exteriors

They will have a massive black grille and sleek headlamps

The 2022 RS 3 Sportback and Sedan will have an aggressive look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a large blacked-out grille, sleek headlights, and wide air vents. They will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights and twin oval-shaped exhaust tips will be available on the rear. The sedan will also sport a trunk lid spoiler.

Information

The cars will be fueled by a 414hp, 2.5-liter engine

The 2022 Audi RS 3 Sportback and Sedan will draw power from a 2.5-liter, 5-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that would generate a maximum power of around 414hp and a peak torque of 500Nm. There might also be a performance-oriented variant with greater output.

Interiors

Both the vehicles should have a driving-focused cabin

The 2022 RS 3 Sportback and Sedan are expected to have a spacious yet driving-focused cabin with auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. They should pack a touchscreen infotainment console as well as a digital driver's display. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera are likely to be available.

Information

2022 Audi RS 3 Sportback and Sedan: Availability

The availability details of the 2022 Audi RS 3 Sportback and Sedan are expected to be revealed in September at the IAA show in Munich. It remains to be seen if these models will be introduced in India.