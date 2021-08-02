Home / News / Auto News / 2021 Audi RS 5's India debut set for August 9
2021 Audi RS 5's India debut set for August 9

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 02, 2021
2021 Audi RS 5's India debut set for August 9
2021 Audi RS 5 to be launched in India on August 9

German automaker Audi has announced via a teaser that its 2021 RS 5 model will be launched in India on August 9. It will be offered in two versions: coupe and Sportback. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler sports a refreshed design and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It is powered by a 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

The car has a single-frame grille and Matrix LED headlights

The 2021 Audi RS 5 has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a blacked-out single-frame grille, and Matrix LED headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 19-inch multi-spoke wheels (20-inch units are also offered). Wrap-around LED taillights with a signature lighting pattern and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It is fueled by a 444hp, 2.9-liter engine

The 2021 Audi RS 5 runs on a 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 petrol engine that generates 444hp/600Nm. The motor is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and a Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds and has a top-speed of 250km/h.

Inside, there is a 12.3-inch instrument console

The 2021 Audi RS 5 has a spacious cabin, featuring a minimalist dashboard, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a 10.1-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags and ABS with EBD ensure the safety of the passengers.

Audi RS 5: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Audi RS 5 in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it is likely to cost around Rs. 1.5 crore (ex-showroom) and will take on rivals like the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63.

