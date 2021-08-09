Audi RS 5 Sportback car launched at Rs. 1.04 crore

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 11:51 am

German automaker Audi has launched its RS 5 Sportback model in India. It has been brought here via the completely built unit (CBU) route. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a head-turning look and a spacious cabin with lots of tech-supported features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 petrol engine and has a top-speed of 250km/h. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The sedan has 19-inch alloy wheels and a single-frame grille

The Audi RS 5 Sportback has a sloping roofline, a blacked-out single-frame grille with honeycomb inserts, a muscular hood, and Matrix LED headlamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights with a signature lighting pattern, a spoiler, and chrome-finished twin exhaust tips grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Information

It is fueled by a 450hp, 2.9-liter engine

The Audi RS 5 Sportback draws power from a 2.9-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 petrol engine that generates 450hp/600Nm. The motor is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The vehicle can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds and achieve a top-speed of 250km/h.

Interiors

A panoramic sunroof and Audi's virtual cockpit are offered

The Audi RS 5 Sportback has a premium cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control, Alcantara upholstery, and RS-specific sport seats as well as a flat-bottom steering wheel. It houses Audi's virtual cockpit and a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, Park Assist, and a rear-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Audi RS 5 Sportback: Pricing and availability

The Audi RS 5 Sportback carries a starting price-figure of Rs. 1.04 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The premium car arrives at our shores as a completely built unit (CBU).