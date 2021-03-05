Audi teases S5 Sportback model for India; launch imminent

In India, the Audi S5 Sportback will draw power from a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter V6 TFSI petrol engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates 354hp of maximum power, 500Nm of torque, and allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.7 seconds.
The pricing and availability details of the Audi S5 Sportback in India will be announced at the launch event in the coming days. However, it should be brought here as a completely built unit (CBU) and cost around Rs. 65 lakh (ex-showroom).