Auto Expo 2022 postponed due to COVID-19

The last edition of the biennial automobile show took place in February 2020

The country's leading automobile show, the Auto Expo, which was scheduled to take place in February next year at Greater Noida, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation and apprehensions of a possible third wave, industry body, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Monday. The last edition of the biennial automobile show took place in February 2020.

It would be difficult to maintain social distancing: SIAM Director

SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said in a statement, "The magnitude of the risk of spread of infection is extremely high in a business-to-consumer (B2C) show like the Auto Expo which is visited by large crowds and maintaining social distancing would be difficult." "It has therefore been decided to postpone the Auto Expo The Motor Show for now," he added.

Exact date for the next edition will be finalized later

"The exact date for the next edition of Auto Expo The Motor Show would be finalized later this year keeping in view the COVID-19 situation and in alignment with the OICA Calendar of global Auto shows," Menon informed. Menon noted that the safety of exhibitors, visitors, and all stakeholders involved and present at the Auto Expo is the topmost priority for SIAM.

Automobile industry and SIAM recognizes the inherent risks : Menon

"It is in this context that the Indian automobile industry and SIAM recognizes the inherent risks in organizing the Auto Expo due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the apprehensions of a possible third wave," Menon said.

Organizing Auto Expo needs lead time of a year: Menon

Elaborating further, Menon noted that there is uncertainty around how COVID-19 would develop in the coming months, and at the same time organizing the Auto Expo would need a lead time of preferably a year. "Auto Expo is like a festival of celebration for the Indian auto industry and we look forward to receiving maximum people with no fear of infection spread," he added.

Auto Expo 2020 saw footfall of over six lakh visitors

The Auto Expo 2020 saw a footfall of over six lakh visitors. It had witnessed around 70 product launches and unveils, 352 product displays from 108 exhibitors. Keeping in pace with the trend of eco-friendly vehicles, it had witnessed the launch of 35 electric vehicles.