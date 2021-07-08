These Bajaj bikes have become costlier by Rs. 5,000

Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of some of its BS6-compliant motorcycles in India, including the Avenger Street 160, Avenger Cruise 220, Pulsar NS200, and Pulsar RS200. The bikes have received a hike of up to Rs. 5,000 and the new prices are now reflecting on the official website. A couple of days back, Bajaj had reduced the prices of its Dominar 250 bike.

Bajaj Avenger Street 160: Now priced at Rs. 1.08 lakh

The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 has received a price-hike of Rs. 4,000. It sits on a diamond frame and features a cruiser design with a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, and alloy wheels. The bike runs on a 160cc, air-cooled engine that generates 14.8hp/13.7Nm. For safety, it gets disc (front) and drum (rear) brakes along with single-channel ABS.

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220: Now costs Rs. 1.32 lakh

Bajaj has increased the prices of Avenger Cruise 220 by Rs. 4,000. The motorcycle offers a low-slung design with an adjustable windscreen, a digital instrument panel, a lengthy chrome-finished exhaust, and spoked wheels. It is fueled by a 220cc, oil-cooled engine that delivers 18.8hp/17.6Nm. Rider's safety is ensured by disc and drum brakes on the front and rear wheels, respectively.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Now priced at Rs. 1.39 lakh

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has also received a price-hike of Rs. 4,000. It has a sporty look with a muscular fuel tank, a semi-digital instrument console, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a halogen headlamp. The vehicle is powered by a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 24.2hp/18.5Nm. For safety, there are disc brakes on both the wheels, along with single-channel ABS.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200: Now costs Rs. 1.62 lakh

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has become dearer by Rs. 5,000. It offers a fully-faired design with a dual-tone paintwork, an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The two-wheeler draws power from a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled engine that is tuned to generate 24.2hp of power and 18.7Nm of peak torque. It is equipped with disc brakes for the rider's safety.