Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is now available in Nagpur

Harshita Malik
Jul 16, 2021
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is now available in Nagpur
Bajaj Chetak goes official in Nagpur

Bajaj Auto has launched the Chetak in Nagpur, which becomes the third city to receive the e-scooter after Pune and Bengaluru. The guest of honor present during the launch event was Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The automaker plans to bring the Chetak to 30 Indian cities by March 2022, starting with Aurangabad, Mysore, Mangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Here's our roundup.

Design

It has 12-inch alloy wheels and a full-LED lighting setup

The Bajaj Chetak sits on a steel frame and features an indicator-mounted front apron, an oval-shaped headlight, a flat-type seat with a storage compartment under it, a pillion grab rail, and a flat footboard. It also offers a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, touch sensitive switches, and rides on blacked-out 12-inch alloy wheels.

Information

It delivers a range of up to 95km

The Bajaj Chetak is powered by a 3.8kW motor linked to a 3kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that provides a range of 95km in Eco mode. The powertrain generates 16Nm of peak torque and allows the vehicle to attain a top speed of 70km/h.

Safety

Combined braking system ensures the rider's safety

For the rider's safety, the Bajaj Chetak is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel along with a combined braking system for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the e-scooter are handled by leading-link forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Bajaj Chetak: Pricing and availability

Following a recent price hike, the Bajaj Chetak now costs Rs. 1.43 lakh for the Urbane variant and Rs. 1.5 lakh for the Premium trim (both prices, ex-showroom). The bookings for the e-scooter in Nagpur are currently underway.

