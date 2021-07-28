Bajaj Chetak's bookings resume in Pune and Bengaluru

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 03:28 pm

Bajaj Auto is accepting bookings for Chetak e-scooter in Pune and Bengaluru

Bajaj Auto has commenced bookings for its Chetak e-scooter in Pune and Bengaluru. Reservations for the scooter were closed in the two cities in April this year when it went out of stock. The company plans to sell the two-wheeler in 22 new cities by 2022. The Chetak was recently launched in Nagpur, while its bookings are underway in Mysuru, Aurangabad, and Mangaluru.

Design

It has an oval headlight and a digital instrument console

The Bajaj Chetak sits on a steel frame and features an indicator-mounted front apron, an oval-shaped headlight, a flat footboard, a single-piece flat-type seat with a storage compartment underneath, and a pillion grab rail. It also offers a glove box, a digital instrument panel, touch sensitive switches, and an all-LED lighting system. It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Information

The vehicle delivers a range of 95km

The Bajaj Chetak is powered by a 3.8kW motor and a non-removable, IP67-rated 3kWh battery pack. The powertrain produces 16Nm of peak torque, and offers a top-speed of 70km/h and a 95km of range in Eco mode.

Safety

Combined braking system is offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the Bajaj Chetak is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear, along with combined braking system for improved handling. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by leading-link system on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Bajaj Chetak: Pricing and availability

The Bajaj Chetak is priced at Rs. 1.42 lakh for the Urbane variant, while the Premium trim carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.44 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). It is currently up for bookings in select cities.