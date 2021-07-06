Home / News / Auto News / Bajaj Dominar 250's prices reduced by Rs. 16,500
Auto

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 06:33 pm
Bajaj Dominar 250 becomes cheaper by Rs. 16,500

Following a price-hike in April this year, Bajaj Auto has now slashed the prices of its Dominar 250 sports bike in India. With the latest price-revision, the two-wheeler has become cheaper by Rs. 16,500 and starts at Rs. 1.54 lakh. It has an eye-catching look and runs on a BS6-compliant 249cc engine, linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design

The bike offers an all-LED lighting setup

The Bajaj Dominar 250 sits on a beam type perimeter frame and features a sporty naked look with a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a pillion grab rail. It houses a digital instrument console, a full-LED lighting arrangement, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The bike has a kerb weight of 180kg and a fuel capacity of 13-liter.

Information

A 27hp, 249cc engine fuels the vehicle

The Bajaj Dominar 250 draws power from a BS6-compliant 248.77cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 27hp of maximum power and 23.5Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS ensures safety of the rider

On the safety front, the Bajaj Dominar 250 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the naked sports bike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front and a multi-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information

Bajaj Dominar 250: New prices

Following the latest price-reduction, the Bajaj Dominar 250 now starts at Rs. 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, it is Rs. 6,000 cheaper than its original launch price of Rs. 1.6 lakh.

