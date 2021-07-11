Home / News / Auto News / Bajaj Dominar 400 Touring Edition spied; to be launched soon
Bajaj Dominar 400 Touring Edition spied; to be launched soon

Dwaipayan Roy
Bajaj Dominar 400 Touring Edition spied; to be launched soon
Bajaj Dominar 400 Touring Edition previewed in spy shots

Bajaj Auto is expected to launch a new Touring Edition of its Dominar 400 motorbike in India within a few months. In the latest development, a test mule of the bike has been spotted at the company's factory in Chakan, Pune, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that the two-wheeler will have a large windscreen and knuckle guards. Here are more details.

The bike should have all-LED lighting and digital instrument console

Bajaj Dominar 400 Touring Edition will have a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, dual-tone knuckle guards, and a raised windshield. A tail rack or pannier holders might also be available. It is expected to pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. It should have a fuel capacity of 13 liters.

The bike will be fueled by a 39hp, 373cc engine

Bajaj Dominar 400 Touring Edition is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 373.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill should generate 39.4hp of maximum power and 35Nm of peak torque.

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Dominar 400 Touring Edition will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by 43mm inverted telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Bajaj Dominar 400 Touring Edition: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Bajaj Dominar 400 Touring Edition in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry a slight premium over the standard model which costs Rs. 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

