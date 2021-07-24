Prior to launch, Bajaj Pulsar 250F previewed in spy shots

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 24, 2021, 07:28 pm

Bajaj Pulsar 250F spied on test; design details revealed

Bajaj Auto's Pulsar 250F semi-faired motorbike has been spied testing, revealing its key design details. It should sit between the Pulsar 220F and Dominar 250 in the company's Indian line-up. Leaked images suggest that it will have fairing-mounted mirrors, a chunky exhaust, a small flyscreen, and slightly rear-set footpegs. It might be fueled by an all-new 250cc, oil-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will have split-style seats and blacked-out wheels

The Bajaj Pulsar 250F will have a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a split-style seat with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, a rear tire-hugger, an underbelly cowl, and clip-on handlebars. Fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors will also be offered. The bike should pack a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer blacked-out wheels.

Information

It will run on a 250cc, oil-cooled mill

In India, the Bajaj Pulsar 250F motorcycle will draw power from a BS6-compliant 250cc, oil-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. However, the power figures are yet to be revealed.

Safety

It will have disc brakes on both the rims

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar 250F will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels and ABS for better handling should also be offered. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Bajaj Pulsar 250F: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the Bajaj Pulsar 250F in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the bike is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom).