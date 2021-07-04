Home / News / Auto News / Benda Greystone BD300-16 cruiser bike breaks cover in China
Benda Greystone BD300-16 cruiser bike breaks cover in China

Dwaipayan Roy
Chinese automaker Benda Motorcycles has unveiled the Greystone BD300-16 bike in its home country. Details of its debut in India seem unclear. As for highlights, the two-wheeler has an old-school cruiser design and sports a TFT instrument cluster as well as an all-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from a 298cc V-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

The bike has twin exhausts and 16-inch wheels

The Benda Greystone BD300-16 has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, stepped-up split-style seats that ensure a more comfortable riding position than its predecessor, twin exhausts, high-set handlebars, and a round headlight as well as mirrors. The bike packs a TFT instrument cluster and a full-LED setup for lighting. It rides on 16-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Scorcher tires.

It is fueled by a 30hp, 298cc engine

The Benda Greystone BD300-16 draws power from a 298cc V-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 30hp and a peak torque of 25.3Nm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benda Greystone BD300-16 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the cruiser motorcycle should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Benda Greystone BD300-16: Pricing and availability

In China, the Benda Greystone BD300-16 is expected to carry a premium of around Rs. 10,000-15,000 over the previous-generation model launched at an equivalent of Rs. 2.30 lakh. However, its arrival in India seems unlikely as the brand has no presence here.

