Benda LFC700 launched in China for around Rs. 4.5 lakh

Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 03:01 pm
Benda LFC700 launched in China for around Rs. 4.5 lakh
Benda launches its LFC700 bike in China

Benda has launched its LFC700 cruiser motorcycle in China. It comes in two variants: Standard and High Power. As for highlights, the vehicle has an imposing look and comes with an all-LED setup for lighting as well as a TFT instrument console. It is powered by a 680cc inline-four, liquid-cooled engine and has a top speed of up to 195km/h. Here are more details.

The bike has an underbelly exhaust and black wheels

The Benda LFC700 has an aggressive design, featuring a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an underbelly exhaust, high-set handlebars, and a round headlight. The bike packs a TFT instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 20 liters and tips the scales at 235kg.

It runs on a 680cc engine

The Benda LFC700 is fueled by a 680cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 84.4hp/60Nm in the Standard model and 92.5hp/63Nm in the High Power variant. The two trims have a top speed of 170km/h and 195km/h, respectively.

It is equipped with inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Benda LFC700 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Benda LFC700: Pricing and availability

In China, the Standard variant of Benda LFC700 is priced at CNY 38,800 (around Rs. 4.46 lakh) while the High Power trim costs CNY 45,800 (roughly Rs. 5.27 lakh). It should be launched in markets like Spain, the UK, and Portugal in the coming months.

