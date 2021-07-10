Benda LFS-700 Tang Knife debuts at around Rs. 4.5 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 10, 2021, 08:35 pm

Benda LFS-700 Tang Knife launched in China

Chinese automaker Benda has launched the LFS-700 Tang Knife cruiser motorcycle in its home country. As for the highlights, the bike has a futuristic design and comes with a TFT instrument cluster as well as an all-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from a 680cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has twin exhausts and 17-inch wheels

The Benda LFS-700 Tang Knife sits on a perimeter frame made of aluminium and chrome-molybdenum steel. It has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, twin underbelly exhausts, and dual-tone paintwork. The bike packs a TFT instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. It tips the scales at 218kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 93hp, 680cc engine

Benda LFS-700 Tang Knife draws power from a 680cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that generates 92.7hp of power and 63Nm of torque. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. The bike has a top speed of 210km/h.

Safety

It is equipped with inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Benda LFS-700 Tang Knife is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear whether ABS for better road handling is also offered. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Benda LFS-700 Tang Knife: Pricing and availability

In China, the Benda LFS-700 Tang Knife costs 38,800 Yuan (roughly Rs. 4.47 lakh), making its 7000 Yuan (around Rs. 80,697) cheaper than the base variant of the LFC700 cruiser. However, its debut in India seems unlikely.