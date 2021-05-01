India-bound Benelli 302R goes official in China

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 01, 2021, 06:12 pm

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli has unveiled the 302R (aka Tornado 302R) sports bike in China. The two-wheeler is expected to be launched in India soon.

As for the key highlights, it weighs less than the previous-generation model and comes with some cosmetic as well as mechanical updates. The 302R is fueled by a 35hp, 300cc engine.

Here's our roundup.

Design

The bike tips the scales at 182kg

The Benelli 302R sits on a steel trestle frame and features a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, vertically-stacked headlights, a transparent windshield, and DRLs embedded in the fairing.

The tail section has also been revised and it looks a lot sharper than before. The vehicle has a kerb weight of 182kg, making it 8kg lighter than the outgoing model.

Information

It draws power from a 300cc engine

The Benelli 302R is powered by a 300cc, parallel-twin engine that produces 35.17hp of power at 11,000rpm and 27Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS ensures rider's safety

To ensure safety of the rider, the Benelli 302R is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.

Suspension duties on the bike are handled by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a swing arm with central shock absorber on the rear.

Information

Benelli 302R: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Benelli 302R have not been announced as of now. It is expected to arrive in India toward the second half of this year and should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom).