Benelli 502C performance-oriented cruiser to be unveiled in India tomorrow

Auto

Benelli 502C to debut in India tomorrow

Italian automaker Benelli has announced that it will unveil its 502C performance-oriented cruiser motorbike in India tomorrow. Its launch should happen by the end of this month. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an attractive look and is offered with a TFT instrument cluster as well as a full-LED lighting setup. It is fueled by a 500cc, parallel-twin engine. Here are more details.

The bike has twin upswept exhausts and 17-inch wheels

The Benelli 502C has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, raised handlebars with arrowhead-shaped mirrors, a rear tire hugger-mounted number plate, and twin upswept exhausts. The bike houses a TFT instrument cluster with two display modes, an all-LED lighting setup, adjustable footrests, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 21.5-liter and a ground clearance of 170mm.

It is fueled by a 47hp, 500cc engine

The Benelli 502C draws power from a 500cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 46.8hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 46Nm at 6,000rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The tourer is equipped with inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli 502C is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Benelli 502C: Pricing and availability

Pre-bookings for the Benelli 502C in India will start tomorrow and it should be launched by the end of July. The vehicle might carry a premium of around Rs. 20,000 over the Leoncino 500, which begins at Rs. 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW CE 04 e-scooter, with 130km of range, launched

