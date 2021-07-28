Home / News / Auto News / Benelli 502C middleweight cruiser to be launched in India tomorrow
Benelli 502C middleweight cruiser to be launched in India tomorrow

Italian automaker Benelli has announced that it will launch its 502C motorcycle in India tomorrow i.e. July 29. Its pre-bookings are already open. As for the highlights, the middleweight cruiser has an imposing look and is offered with a digital instrument cluster as well as a full-LED lighting setup. It is fueled by a 500cc, parallel-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

The bike has a twin-pod exhaust and 17-inch wheels

The Benelli 502C has a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a twin-pod exhaust, and an oval-shaped headlight. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch blacked-out wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 21-liter, tips the scales at 216kg, and offers a ground clearance of 170mm.

Information

It is fueled by a 47hp, 500cc engine

The Benelli 502C draws power from a 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 46.8hp at 8,500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli 502C is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm inverted telescopic forks on the front side and oil-damped coil spring on the rear end.

Information

Benelli 502C: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Benelli 502C in India will be announced at the time of launch tomorrow. However, the two-wheeler is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom).

