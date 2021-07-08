Benelli 502C cruiser bike revealed in India; bookings underway

Expanding its portfolio of motorcycles in India, Benelli has unveiled the 502C model. The bookings for the performance-oriented bike have commenced but the prices will be revealed at the time of launch which will happen by the end of this month. The 502C is a modern-looking cruiser with a naked design, a TFT instrument cluster, and a 500cc, parallel-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

The bike is built around a steel trellis frame

The Benelli 502C sits on an exposed and blacked-out steel trellis frame. The classic elements of a cruiser bike, such as a long handler bar and relax riding position, are blended with modern styling bits like an oval-shaped LED headlight, arrow-shaped mirrors, and twin upswept exhausts. It has a digital instrument cluster, adjustable footrests, a 21.5-liter fuel tank, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information

It is backed by a 500cc engine

The Benelli 502C is powered by a 500cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 46.8hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 46Nm at 6,000rpm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

On the road

The tourer offers disc brakes on both the wheels

On the safety front, the Benelli 502C is equipped with dual disc brakes on the front wheel and a single disc brake on the rear side. It also gets dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the urban cruiser are handled by 41mm upside-down forks on the front and a preloaded adjustable central shock absorber on the rear side.

Information

Benelli 502C: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Benelli 502C in India will be announced at the time of launch which will happen toward the end of this month. The bookings for the two-wheeler are underway and we expect it to cost around Rs. 5 lakh.