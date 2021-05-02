Benelli Leoncino 250 launched in Philippines; debut in India likely

Italian automaker Benelli has launched its Leoncino 250 quarter-liter motorcycle in the Philippines.

As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty look and comes with a digital instrument cluster as well as a full-LED lighting setup. It draws power from a 249cc, single-cylinder, DOHC engine. The bike should make its way to India as well.

Here are more details.

Design

The bike rides on 17-inch wheels

The Benelli Leoncino 250 draws styling cues from the Leoncino 500, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a Lion of Pesaro motif on the front fender, an upswept exhaust, and a rear tire hugger-mounted number plate.

The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch wheels.

It has a 12.5-liter fuel tank and weighs 162kg.

Information

It runs on a 27hp, 249cc engine

The Benelli Leoncino 250 is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, DOHC engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 27.1hp at 10,500rpm and 21Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli Leoncino 250 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads.

Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Benelli Leoncino 250: Pricing and availability

In the Philippines, the Benelli Leoncino 250 sports a price figure of PHP 1,99,000 (approximately Rs. 3.06 lakh). When it comes to India, the two-wheeler will go against the likes of Bajaj Dominar 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.