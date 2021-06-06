Benelli Leoncino 500 Sport cafe-racer bike launched in China

Last updated on Jun 06, 2021, 01:43 pm

Benelli launches Sport variant of its Leoncino 500 bike

Italian automaker Benelli has launched the Sport variant of its Leoncino 500 bike in China. As for the highlights, the cafe-racer-type model sports certain cosmetic changes such as a clip-on handlebar and a double-barrel exhaust. Under the hood, it draws power from a 500cc, parallel-twin engine. However, it is unlikely to make its way to India. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has an all-LED lighting setup

The Benelli Leoncino 500 Sport has a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a rounded headlight surrounded by a circular fairing, a raised windscreen, a double-barrel exhaust, and a bag mounted on the right side. The bike packs a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch spoked wheels. It tips the scales at 198kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 48hp, 500cc engine

The Benelli Leoncino 500 Sport draws power from a 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 48.15hp and a peak torque of 47Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It has disc brakes on both wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli Leoncino 500 Sport is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Benelli Leoncino 500 Sport: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Benelli Leoncino 500 Sport cafe-racer are yet to be revealed. However, in India, the standard model carries a starting price tag of Rs. 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).