Home / News / Auto News / Bentley Continental GT Speed, with a 650hp W12 engine, revealed
Auto

Bentley Continental GT Speed, with a 650hp W12 engine, revealed

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Mar 24, 2021, 01:27 pm
Bentley Continental GT Speed, with a 650hp W12 engine, revealed

British automaker Bentley has revealed its Continental GT Speed coupe. It will go on sale later this year.

As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler sports cosmetic updates inside-out and comes with new features. It draws power from a 650hp, 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine and can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds.

Here are more details.

In this article
The car sports a large blacked-out grille The vehicle has a feature-packed, 4-seater cabin It runs on a 650hp, W12 engine Bentley Continental GT Speed: Pricing and availability

Exteriors

The car sports a large blacked-out grille

The Bentley Continental GT Speed has an aggressive look, wearing a Dark Tint finish on the front grille, air vents, and side sills. The front bumper has a chromed 'Speed' badging.

The two-door sedan also features rounded headlights, sleek ORVMs, sharp body lines, dark tint/gloss black wheel arches, and 22-inch wheels.

Eye-shaped taillamps and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear.

Interiors

The vehicle has a feature-packed, 4-seater cabin

Bentley Continental GT Speed has a luxurious 4-seater cabin, offering a dual-tone leather and Alcantara treatment on the seats, dashboard, and the steering wheel. An optional dark-tinted aluminium insert is available on the center console.

It houses the brand's iconic rotating center display with Bluetooth support.

For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, traction control, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors are available.

Performance

It runs on a 650hp, W12 engine

Bentley Continental GT Speed draws power from a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine that generates 650hp of power and 900Nm of torque. The mill is linked to an 8-speed DCT gearbox.

The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and has a top-speed of 335km/h. It also comes with Electronic All-Wheel Steering, Bentley Dynamic Ride, and a limited-slip differential for improved performance.

Information

Bentley Continental GT Speed: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Bentley Continental GT Speed will be up for grabs later in 2021. As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry some premium over the traditional GT model which begins at $202,500 (approximately Rs. 1.47 crore).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Hero Destini 125 Platinum launched at Rs. 72,000 in India
Latest News
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 11.78 million with 53K+ new cases
India
Ready for Jethalal, Daya, Bapuji cartoons? 'Taarak Mehta…' getting animated
Entertainment
#HealthBytes: Five common reasons for nose bleeding in children
Lifestyle
'Haathi Mere Saathi': Hindi version postponed due to COVID-19 surge
Entertainment
HMD Global releases Android 11 update for Nokia 3.2
Science
Latest Auto News
BMW 220i Sport launched in India at Rs. 38 lakh
Auto
Lamborghini Urus SUV sets new record, clocks 298km/h on ice
Auto
Hero Destini 125 Platinum launched at Rs. 72,000 in India
Auto
Tata Safari named official partner for IPL 2021
Auto
2021 Kawasaki Ninja's pre-bookings live via Amazon: Details here
Auto
Trending Topics