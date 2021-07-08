Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid sedan, with 700km driving range, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 08, 2021, 12:01 am

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid breaks cover

British automaker Bentley has revealed its Flying Spur Hybrid sedan. Its bookings will commence later this month. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing look and a luxurious, feature-loaded cabin. It draws power from a 2.9-liter V6 engine linked to an electric motor and has a total driving range of 700km. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports 20-inch wheels and an all-LED lighting setup

The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid has a sculpted hood, a blacked-out grille with vertical slats, a wide air dam, and matrix LED headlights with High Beam Assist. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels (21/22-inch wheels available as optional). LED taillights and quad oval-shaped tailpipes are available on the rear. The sedan is offered in seven standard color options.

Interiors

The vehicle has a sunroof and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console

The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid has a luxurious cabin with a sunroof, a 10-speaker audio system, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, Rear Crossing Traffic Warning, and Park Assist ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance

It offers three driving modes

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid packs a 2.9-liter V6 engine, a 134hp/400Nm electric motor, and a 14.1kW Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 536hp/750Nm. The car can sprint from 0-97km/h in 4.1 seconds, has a top-speed of 285km/h, and delivers a total driving range of 700km. The vehicle also offers three dedicated drive modes: EV Drive, Hybrid, and Hold.

Information

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid: Pricing and availability

Bookings for the Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid will begin later this month and deliveries should start by the end of 2021. However, its pricing details are yet to be revealed. For reference, the standard Flying Spur starts at Rs. 3.21 crore (ex-showroom) in India.