Auto

#WorldEnvironmentDay: Best electric vehicles you can currently buy in India

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 07:02 pm
#WorldEnvironmentDay: Best electric vehicles you can currently buy in India
Best EVs you can grab in India

With the increasing demand for electric mobility in India and petrol prices reaching sky-high, automakers are also expanding their focus and coming up with new battery-powered vehicles in the country. On this World Environment Day, we have selected some of the best electric scooters as well as cars that you can bring home for zero-emission commuting. Here's a sneak-peek.

In this article
Vehicle #1

Bajaj Chetak: Price starts at Rs. 1.42 lakh

The Bajaj Chetak e-scooter features a retro design with an indicator-mounted front apron, a digital instrument console, and an all-LED lighting setup. It houses a single electric motor and a 3kWh Lithium-ion battery to deliver a combined output of 5.3hp/16Nm. On a single charge, it promises a range of 95km. The vehicle is equipped with disc/drum brakes, along with a combined braking system.

Vehicle #2

Ather 450X: Price begins at Rs. 1.59 lakh

The Ather 450X has a sporty and edgy look with an angular apron, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, and 12-inch alloy wheels. It packs a 2.9kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and a 6kW motor. You get a range of up to 85km, depending on the riding mode. For the rider's safety, the two-wheeler has disc brakes on both the wheels.

Vehicle #3

Tata Nexon EV: Price starts at Rs. 13.99 lakh

The Tata Nexon EV offers a blacked-out grille with a sloping roofline, power-adjustable ORVMs, projector headlights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a sunroof, automatic climate control, a rear-view camera, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV has a 30.2kWh battery and a 127hp/245Nm powertrain. On a single charge, it offers a range 312km.

Vehicle #4

MG ZS EV: Price begins at Rs. 21 lakh

The MG ZS EV has an attractive design with a muscular bonnet, a chrome-accented grille, roof rails, 17-inch wheels, and a rear spoiler. The 5-seater cabin features a panoramic sunroof, leather seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, and a rear-view camera. The SUV is backed by a 44.5kWh battery and a 141hp/350Nm powertrain to deliver a range of 419km.

